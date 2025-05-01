Bus crash in Hong Kong injures 22 people

A bus accident on the West Kowloon Highway at around 12:30pm on Thursday left at least 22 people injured, with four in serious condition.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which involved the bus colliding with a roadside barrier.

The bus was on its way to the airport when it crashed, resulting in shattered windshields and bloodstains throughout the vehicle. Emergency responders dispatched 12 fire trucks and 16 ambulances to the scene, where they set up a triage area for the injured. Injured passengers were treated on-site before being transported to Caritas Medical Center and Kwong Wah Hospital.

One passenger surnamed Wong, who was heading to Bangkok, Thailand, reported he was seated on the upper deck at the time of the crash and did not observe the road conditions. He noted that the driver braked twice, and during the second braking, he heard a loud bang before falling to the floor.

Citybus Limited confirmed that the driver and approximately 20 passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The company is cooperating with the police and has initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the details of the incident.