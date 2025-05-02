China assessing US messages of hoping to hold tariff talks: commerce ministry

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that the country is currently assessing the situation, as the United States has recently reached out through relevant channels multiple times, expressing a desire to engage in talks with China over tariff issues.

China's position has been consistent -- if forced to fight, China will fight to the end, and for talks, the door is open, a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

The tariff and trade wars were unilaterally initiated by the United States, and if it wants to negotiate, it must demonstrate sincerity by making preparations and taking concrete actions, such as correcting its erroneous practices and lifting the unilateral tariffs, said the statement.

Noting that China has noticed the US side constantly talking about adjustments to its tariff measures, the spokesperson said that "in any potential dialogue or talks, if the United States does not rectify its erroneous unilateral tariff measures, it would demonstrate a complete lack of sincerity and further undermine mutual trust."

Saying one thing while doing another, or even attempting to use talks as a cover for coercion and blackmail, will not work with China, the spokesperson stressed.