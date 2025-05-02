Rising interest in China among Polish travelers, says tourism expert

The May long weekend has traditionally marked a peak period for outbound tourism in Poland, and this year has seen a notable increase in demand for travel to China, according to a Polish tourism expert.

"We now have 12 tour groups traveling in China," said Ewa Gajewska, project manager at CT Poland, a travel agency that has specialized in tours to China for 25 years. To accommodate the heightened interest surrounding the May holiday, the agency added extra departures beyond its original plans.

Gajewska noted that Polish travelers often choose to go abroad during national holidays such as the May long weekend, while typically avoiding overseas trips during traditional celebrations like Christmas and Easter.

According to Gajewska, China's recent visa-free policy for Polish citizens has significantly boosted inquiries and bookings. Since late 2024, Polish nationals have been eligible for visa-free entry to China for stays of up to 30 days, as well as 240-hour visa-free transit, greatly simplifying travel and making the destination more accessible.

"Since that moment of visa exemption, we've been receiving a lot of inquiries," she told Xinhua on Wednesday.

CT Poland organizes annual tours to China from March through November. Two groups have already returned from their trips this year, with participants offering overwhelmingly positive feedback.

"What we usually hear after the tour is that clients didn't expect China to be so big, so beautiful, so modern, so rich, colorful, and interesting," Gajewska said.

The agency's most popular itinerary, known as the "Presidential Tour," covers major highlights including Beijing, Xi'an, Luoyang, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong. It consistently receives enthusiastic responses from Polish travelers.

"We initially planned two Presidential Tours for the May long weekend, but in the end, we organized five," she added.

CT Poland has a robust schedule planned for the remainder of 2025, offering 11 distinct tour routes across various regions of China. "Almost every group this year has been full, with 26 tourists plus a tour leader," Gajewska said.

China's vast landscapes and cultural richness continue to attract repeat visitors, many of whom choose to explore different regions with each trip. "Polish tourists understand that one trip is not enough to truly experience China, so they choose to come back," she noted.