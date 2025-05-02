|   
News / Nation

China's railways handle record passenger trips on first day of May Day holiday

Xinhua
  17:18 UTC+8, 2025-05-02
China's railway network handled a record of nearly 23.12 million passenger trips on Thursday, the first day of the May Day holiday, according to the national railway operator.
Xinhua
  17:18 UTC+8, 2025-05-02       0

China's railway network handled a record of nearly 23.12 million passenger trips on Thursday, the first day of the May Day holiday, reflecting surging tourism demand and economic vitality.

The figure represents a year-on-year increase of 11.7 percent, according to data released by the China State Railway Group Co Ltd on Friday.

To accommodate the surge in passenger traffic, additional train services have been arranged, with 13,800 passenger trains operating on Thursday, according to the railway operator.

A travel rush is expected between April 29 and May 6, with railway passenger trips forecast to reach a total of 144 million during the period, the railway operator said.

According to China's 12306 railway booking platform, popular destinations for the holiday include Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Xi'an, Nanjing and Zhengzhou.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
