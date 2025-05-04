2 passenger boats capsize in Southwest China
Two passenger boats capsized in Liuchong river of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities.
About 70 people fell into the water, and more than 50 of them have been pulled out as of 7 pm, local authorities said.
A further rescue operation is underway.
