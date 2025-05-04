Xi urges all-out search, rescue efforts following boat capsizing in SW China
23:47 UTC+8, 2025-05-04 0
Chinese President Xi on Sunday urged all-out efforts to search those falling into water and treat the injured after two boats capsized in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
23:47 UTC+8, 2025-05-04 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday urged all-out efforts to search those falling into water and treat the injured after two boats capsized in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
The tourist boats capsized on a river in Qianxi City, Guizhou Province, on Sunday afternoon, leaving three people dead and 14 others missing. A total of 60 people have been hospitalized for treatment.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports