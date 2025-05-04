Xi to pay state visit to Russia, attend Great Patriotic War Victory celebrations on May 7-10
15:48 UTC+8, 2025-05-04 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
