10 dead after boats capsize in SW China

Ten people died in a boat capsize accident in a river of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sunday afternoon, according to local authorities.

Four boats capsized in sudden strong winds, plunging 84 individuals into the water. Ten people died, 70 are being treated and are in non-life-threatening conditions, and four people are uninjured, according to local rescue headquarters.

Provincial authorities have deployed nearly 500 emergency responders, including police, firefighters and medical personnel, to coordinate rescue efforts.