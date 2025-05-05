|   
News / Nation

Chinese box office exceeds 740 million yuan during May Day holiday

China's box office grossed more than 740 million yuan during the five-day May Day holiday, which ends on Monday, according to film data platform Maoyan.
China's box office grossed more than 740 million yuan (about 102 million US dollars) during the five-day May Day holiday, which ends on Monday, according to film data platform Maoyan.

Leading the holiday sales chart was Andrew Lau's "The Dumpling Queen," which earned over 190 million yuan. The film traces the journey of a Hong Kong street food vendor who founds a household frozen food brand.

Securing second place was the financial crime thriller "A Gilded Game." Centered on high-stakes fraud and market manipulation, the movie has generated a revenue of over 133 million yuan.

Studio Ghibli's "Princess Mononoke" claimed the third position with earnings of over 69 million yuan. Originally released in Japan in 1997, this environmental epic is widely regarded as Hayao Miyazaki's breakout international hit.

Source: Xinhua
