4.9-magnitude quake hits Taiwan at 6:10pm: CENC
20:13 UTC+8, 2025-05-05 0
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off Hualien County, Taiwan, at 6:10pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
The epicenter was monitored at 23.89 degrees north latitude and 121.94 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 16 km, the center said.
