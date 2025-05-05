Global fans test China's EV power on scenic road trip
18:45 UTC+8, 2025-05-05 0
A group of international EV fans kicked off a three-day road trip from Shanghai through China's Yangtze River Delta.
Led by American reviewer Ethan Robertson, they test-drove smart, stylish Chinese electric cars on scenic city streets and mountain roads.
