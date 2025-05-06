﻿
News / Nation

China's May Day holiday travel boom highlights consumer vitality

Xinhua
  11:12 UTC+8, 2025-05-06
During the five-day May Day holiday, Chinese travelers took an estimated 314 million domestic trips, marking a 6.4 percent increase from the previous year.
Xinhua
  11:12 UTC+8, 2025-05-06       0

During the five-day May Day holiday, Chinese travelers took an estimated 314 million domestic trips, marking a 6.4 percent increase from the previous year, according to figures released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Tourist spending also saw a notable rise, reaching 180.3 billion yuan (US$25 billion), an 8 percent year-on-year jump that highlights the sustained vitality of consumer activity.

The May Day holiday, running from May 1 to 5, is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year. During this time, millions of Chinese travelers hit the road to visit family, explore domestic destinations, or venture abroad. This surge in travel provides a boost to the transportation, tourism and retail sectors.

Source: Xinhua
