Driver detained after fatal road accident in east China
A driver surnamed Cai has been held in criminal detention for allegedly causing a fatal road accident in Tengzhou, a county-level city under the city of Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, local authorities said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred around 4:05pm on Sunday, when 29-year-old Cai, who had consumed alcohol, attempted to overtake on the right-hand side of a road, said Tengzhou's public security bureau.
The crash killed two people at the scene, while four more people died later despite treatment efforts. A further two people were injured and are currently in stable condition.
The case is under investigation.
