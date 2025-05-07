China, US to hold talks on economic affairs in Switzerland

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday that at the invitation of the government of Switzerland, He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, will visit Switzerland from May 9 to 12.

He will hold talks with Swiss leaders and relevant parties, the spokesperson said.

During his visit to Switzerland, He, as the Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, will have a meeting with the US lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

From May 12 to 16, He will be in France to co-chair with the French side the 10th China-France High Level Economic and Financial Dialogue, said the spokesperson.