Xi arrives in Moscow for state visit, Victory Day celebrations
00:12 UTC+8, 2025-05-08 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on Wednesday to pay a state visit to Russia and attend the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.
