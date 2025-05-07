Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson comments on upcoming high-level economic, trade meeting with US

A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson on Wednesday commented on an upcoming high-level economic and trade meeting with the United States by Vice Premier He Lifeng during his visit to Switzerland from May 9 to 12.

The new US administration has taken a series of unreasonable and unilateral tariff measures, which have severely disrupted bilateral economic and trade ties and the international economic and trade order, posing serious challenges to the recovery of the global economy. In order to defend its legitimate rights and interests, China has taken resolute countermeasures, the spokesperson said.

Recently, the US side has expressed willingness to engage in dialogue on tariffs and related issues through multiple channels. After a careful assessment of the US messages, China has decided to engage with the US side, taking into account global expectations, national interests, and calls from the American industry and consumers, the spokesperson said.

He, as the Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, will have a meeting with the US lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The spokesperson noted that China's position has been consistent -- if forced to fight, China will fight to the end, and for talks, the door is open.

Any negotiations must be based on mutual respect, equality, and reciprocal benefit. If the US side wants to resolve issues through dialogue, it must face the negative impact of its unilateral tariffs and respect international trade rules, fairness and justice, as well as rational voices from all sectors, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the US side must demonstrate sincerity, correct its wrong practices, and meet China halfway in a bid to resolve concerns of both sides through equal consultation.

The spokesperson warned against any attempts to use dialogue as a cover for coercion or blackmail, and stressed that China will not seek to reach any agreement at the expense of sacrificing its principles or the cause of international fairness and justice.

Also commenting on ongoing negotiations between the United States and other economies, the spokesperson said compromise does not earn respect, and only by holding firm to principles and fairness and justice can countries safeguard their interests.

China remains committed to expanding opening up and will resolutely defend the multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization and share development opportunities with all countries in the world, the spokesperson said.

China stands ready to work with all parties to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance coordination, and jointly resist unilateral protectionism and hegemonic bullying practices, in a bid to uphold free trade and multilateralism and promote an inclusive economic globalization, the spokesperson added.