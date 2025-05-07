|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Survivor of Japan's 'comfort women' system dies, leaving 7 on Chinese mainland

Xinhua
  15:15 UTC+8, 2025-05-07       0
A 96-year-old survivor of the Japanese army's World War II-era "comfort women" system passed away on Wednesday in central China's Hunan Province.
Xinhua
  15:15 UTC+8, 2025-05-07       0

A 96-year-old survivor of the Japanese army's World War II-era "comfort women" system passed away on Wednesday in central China's Hunan Province, leaving only seven registered survivors remaining on the Chinese mainland.

The survivor, born in 1930 in Hunan's Huarong County, was abducted by Japanese soldiers in 1943. Along with other girls taken from various locations, she was held in a local Japanese military stronghold, where they endured horrific sexual abuse, according to the Research Center for Comfort Women at Shanghai Normal University.

The traumatic experience left deep physical and psychological scars, and she kept it a secret for more than 70 years.

In May 2021, with the support of her family, the survivor shared her harrowing wartime experiences with a Hunan-based research team from the research center. Through oral testimony, on-site investigations, and the examination of local county annals and historical records, the center confirmed her identity as a survivor of the Japanese army's "comfort women" system.

Previous research has shown that some 400,000 women in Asia were forced to be "comfort women" — sexual slaves for the Japanese army during World War II — and nearly half of them were Chinese.

The research center has conducted multiple investigations in the provinces of Hunan and Shanxi, collecting information through site visits, testimonies of survivors, and historical records to establish research archives on victims of the Japanese army's "comfort women" system.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     