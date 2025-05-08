World snooker champion Zhao wants to "stay true to his heart"

China's Zhao Xintong, the newly crowned world snooker champion, said he will "stay true to his heart" after becoming the first Asian player to claim the title with an 18-12 victory over Welshman Mark Williams on Monday.

"When I was very young, I fell in love with this sport and pursued it as my life's passion. It hasn't been easy to persist, but now, winning the championship, I'm grateful to my younger self for holding on–that's the feeling," Zhao told Xinhua news agency in an exclusive interview in Sheffield, England, on Tuesday.

Born in 1997 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Zhao first picked up a cue at age eight and was instantly hooked. In 2009, at just 12 years old, he made the bold decision to pause his formal education to focus entirely on the sport.

"Studying or playing snooker? It was hard to balance both. Experts suggested a six-month trial hiatus from school, and when he started achieving good results, his teachers recognized his talent," Zhao's mother told Shenzhen TV.

"When I asked what he wanted to do after university, he immediately said, 'Play snooker.' That's when I decided to ignore outside opinions and support his dream."