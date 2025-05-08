Falling kitten tragedy draws diners and praise
A bizarre and tragic accident at a Chongqing hotpot restaurant during the May Day holiday captured national attention – and praise for its owner.
On May 1, a kitten is said to have fallen fell from above into a pot of boiling soup at the open-air hotpot restaurant in Jiulongpo District, causing hot liquid to splash and injure nine diners.
Co-owner Zhong said injured customers were immediately sent to hospital and their treatment costs covered. Compensation totaling 13,000 yuan (US$1,896) was paid for damaged clothing and emotional distress, and two damaged mobile phones were to be replaced.
Other customers dining at the time had their meals waived.
The kitten, severely burned in the incident, was taken to a veterinary clinic. Staff fought for more than two hours to save her, but the animal died on the morning of May 6 after her condition suddenly deteriorated.
Zhong said the restaurant had no surveillance footage of the moment the cat fell, but added: "The customers were hurt, and it was right that we took responsibility. But the cat was injured too – it's also a life, so we had to do our best to save her."
The kitten was affectionately named "May Day" ("Wuyi") by Zhong, who had joked she would be "hired" as a store security guard if she recovered, working to "repay the debt."
In the wake of the incident, the restaurant installed new awnings to prevent similar incidents.
Rather than scaring off customers, the story drew curious visitors. Staff said business has been better than ever, with customers coming in specifically after hearing about the incident.
The restaurant posted a thank-you video online on May 5, expressing gratitude to the public for their support and to the patrons who continued to dine there.