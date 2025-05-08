Falling kitten tragedy draws diners and praise

After nine people were hurt when a kitten fell into boiling soup at an outdoor hotpot restaurant, the Chongqing eatery became an unexpected Internet darling, thanks to its owner.

A bizarre and tragic accident at a Chongqing hotpot restaurant during the May Day holiday captured national attention – and praise for its owner. On May 1, a kitten is said to have fallen fell from above into a pot of boiling soup at the open-air hotpot restaurant in Jiulongpo District, causing hot liquid to splash and injure nine diners.

Co-owner Zhong said injured customers were immediately sent to hospital and their treatment costs covered. Compensation totaling 13,000 yuan (US$1,896) was paid for damaged clothing and emotional distress, and two damaged mobile phones were to be replaced. Other customers dining at the time had their meals waived.



The kitten, severely burned in the incident, was taken to a veterinary clinic. Staff fought for more than two hours to save her, but the animal died on the morning of May 6 after her condition suddenly deteriorated.