News / Nation

China urges US to show sincerity in upcoming high-level economic, trade meeting

Xinhua
  19:07 UTC+8, 2025-05-08       0
China's Ministry of Commerce called on the United States to show sincerity if the US side wants to solve the trade dispute between the two countries through negotiations.
China's Ministry of Commerce called on the United States to show sincerity if the US side wants to solve the trade dispute between the two countries through negotiations.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a press conference on Thursday that China has consistently maintained a firm stance against the United States' abuse of tariff measures. He urged the US side to face up to the serious negative impact that its unilateral tariff measures have had, both on itself and the global community.

"The US side should make preparations and take actions on issues such as correcting its wrong practices and lifting the unilateral tariffs," the spokesperson said in response to a journalist's query on an upcoming high-level economic and trade meeting between the two countries.

The spokesperson urged the US side to respect international economic and trade rules, uphold fairness and justice, heed rational voices from all walks of life, and show sincerity in talks.

"We hope the US side will work with China in the same direction and address the concerns of both sides through equal consultation," the spokesperson said.

"But if the US says one thing but does another, or even attempts to continue to coerce and blackmail under the guise of talks, China will never agree, nor will it seek to reach any agreement by sacrificing its principle and position as well as international fairness and justice," he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday that He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, will visit Switzerland from May 9 to 12. During his visit, He, as China's lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, will have a meeting with the US lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
