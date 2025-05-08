Xi says China, Russia find right path of state-to-state interactions between neighboring major countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China and Russia have found a right path of state-to-state interactions between neighboring major countries.

He made the remarks in a written statement upon his arrival in Moscow for a state visit to the country and attendance at the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

Xi noted that the two sides, as good neighbors that cannot be moved away, true friends who share weal and woe, and good partners of mutual achievement, have forged a spirit of strategic coordination for a new era, which features permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The independent, mature and resilient bilateral relationship, Xi said, not only brings great benefits to the two peoples, but also makes important contributions to maintaining global strategic stability and promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, he noted.

China and Russia, both major countries of the world and permanent members of the UN Security Council, will join hands to safeguard the victorious outcome of World War II, firmly safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, resolutely oppose hegemonism and power politics, practice true multilateralism, and promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system, Xi said.

The Chinese president also said that during the visit he will have in-depth communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin on bilateral relations, practical cooperation as well as major international and regional issues of common concern, which will inject strong impetus into the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Noting that he will attend Russia's May 9th Victory Day celebrations again after a decade, Xi said he looks forward to working with leaders of other countries and the Russian people to deeply commemorate the martyrs who heroically sacrificed their lives for the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, and send out a strong voice of the times to safeguard international fairness and justice.

Xi's plane was escorted by Russian Air Force aircraft after it entered the country's airspace.

When Xi arrived at the Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, he was warmly welcomed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and other senior government officials.