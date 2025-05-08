Between Nanjing and Moscow: A bond beyond time and distance
23:58 UTC+8, 2025-05-08 0
From Nanjing to Moscow, Xinhua witnessed a story between a Chinese memorial hall researcher and a descendant of a Soviet pilot who died in China fighting against Japanese invaders.
23:58 UTC+8, 2025-05-08 0
- "I've been trying to find you and get in touch with you."
- "We've been looking for you, too."
From Nanjing to Moscow, Xinhua reporters witnessed a story between a Chinese memorial hall researcher and a descendant of a Soviet pilot who died in China fighting against Japanese invaders over 80 years ago.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports