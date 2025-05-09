Xi attends Russia's Victory Day parade at Moscow's Red Square
15:19 UTC+8, 2025-05-09 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday attended a grand parade here at the Red Square marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.
Leaders from more than 20 countries and international organizations are invited to the event.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
