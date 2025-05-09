﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

AstraZeneca breaks ground on new factory in east China

Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2025-05-09       0
British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca broke ground Thursday on a new small molecule factory in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.
Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2025-05-09       0

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca broke ground Thursday on a new small molecule factory in the city of Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, aiming to advance its biopharmaceutical capabilities in the country.

With a total investment of 475 million US dollars, the plant is located in the city's high-tech zone and spans around 30,000 square meters. Scheduled for completion in 2028, it will be equipped with Continuous Direct Compression and Sustainable Packaging facility, with digital and intelligent technologies applied throughout the entire process.

AstraZeneca said it has invested over 1 billion dollars in Wuxi, which now serves as its Chinese headquarters for production, distribution, sales and innovation.

Since entering the Chinese market in 1993, AstraZeneca has invested more than 5 billion dollars in the country and introduced more than 40 innovative medicines. China is now the company's second-largest market globally.

"Wuxi's strategic location, robust infrastructure and talented workforce make it an ideal and competitive hub for the biopharma industry. The investment underscores our confidence in China's role as a key player in our global supply network and landscape," said Tony Pusic, senior vice-president of global operations at AstraZeneca.

The company is accelerating its expansion in China. In March, AstraZeneca signed a landmark agreement to invest 2.5 billion dollars in Beijing over the next five years.

Under the agreement, it will establish a global strategic R&D center in Beijing, its sixth worldwide and second in China after one in Shanghai. The new center, equipped with an advanced artificial intelligence and data science laboratory, will accelerate early-stage drug research and clinical development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Wuxi
Shanghai
Beijing
AstraZeneca
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     