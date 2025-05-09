﻿
News / Nation

China's online literature market achieves quality growth in 2024

By the end of 2024, the scale of China's online literature reading market had reached 43.06 billion yuan (about 5.97 billion US dollars), up 6.8 percent year on year, according to a research report released on Friday.

The report, issued by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, showed that at the end of last year, the number of Chinese online literature readers stood at 575 million, increasing by 10.58 percent year on year.

Last year also witnessed the release of a number of online literary works featuring realistic themes and fine traditional Chinese culture, which are dynamic vehicles for promoting mainstream values and spurring cultural innovation, the report said.

In 2024, market revenue generated by online literature adaptation reached 298.56 billion yuan, forming a synergy with short-format dramas, games, and other forms of content on various user terminals, the report revealed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
