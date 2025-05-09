All aboard the veggie express: the slow trains helping farmers

A slow green train in central China has gone viral — not for its speed, but for the lives it carries. Known as the 7272 “Veggie Express,” it’s been ferrying farmers and their produce between Hunan and Guizhou for 30 years.

This quiet lifeline drew notice after Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning tweeted: “Hop on the 7272 ‘Veggie Express’! The slow green train has linked Hunan and Guizhou farmers to city markets for 30 years, keeping livelihoods fresh and dreams growing.”

Every morning in Huaihua city, Hunan Province, villagers from the Miao, Dong, and Tujia ethnic groups board the train with baskets full of fresh vegetables. The slow, green carriages take them to Tongren city in neighboring Guizhou, where they sell their produce.

For many, the journey is worth it — some households earn up to 40,000 yuan (US$5,500) a year through these sales.