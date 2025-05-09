All aboard the veggie express: the slow trains helping farmers
A slow green train in central China has gone viral — not for its speed, but for the lives it carries. Known as the 7272 “Veggie Express,” it’s been ferrying farmers and their produce between Hunan and Guizhou for 30 years.
This quiet lifeline drew notice after Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning tweeted: “Hop on the 7272 ‘Veggie Express’! The slow green train has linked Hunan and Guizhou farmers to city markets for 30 years, keeping livelihoods fresh and dreams growing.”
Every morning in Huaihua city, Hunan Province, villagers from the Miao, Dong, and Tujia ethnic groups board the train with baskets full of fresh vegetables. The slow, green carriages take them to Tongren city in neighboring Guizhou, where they sell their produce.
For many, the journey is worth it — some households earn up to 40,000 yuan (US$5,500) a year through these sales.
But Train 7272 is just one example of how China's lesser-known rail lines are quietly serving the people.
In the rugged Daliang Mountains of Sichuan Province, another slow train has run for over 50 years with ticket prices from as low as 2 yuan (28 US cents) — unchanged for decades. Equipped with livestock carriages, the train functions like a mobile market shuttle, helping villagers transport goods and reach towns more easily.
In nearby Sichuan, the Panzhihua–Puxiong line has also operated for over half a century. It stops at every station along its mountainous route, charging between 2 and 26.5 yuan.
For students in remote villages, it also doubles as a school bus. One carriage has even been refurbished to create a mobile classroom, giving young passengers a place to study en route.
And in Chongqing, a 32.8-kilometer metro line connecting Shichuan Town to the city center has earned the nickname “Basket Line” for its early-morning crowds of farmers carrying fresh produce into the city.
While China’s high-speed rail network often dominates headlines, these slower, often overlooked services continue to play a crucial role.
By keeping fares low and routes accessible, they provide steady support to communities that depend on them for education, income, and connection to the outside world.