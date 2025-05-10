﻿
News / Nation

China strongly urges India, Pakistan to exercise calm and restraint: FM spokesperson

Xinhua
  13:41 UTC+8, 2025-05-10       0
China strongly urges India and Pakistan to act in the larger interest of peace and stability and exercise calm and restraint, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sat.
China strongly urges India and Pakistan to act in the larger interest of peace and stability and exercise calm and restraint, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on the escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

According to media reports, Pakistan said India hit targets including the Nur Khan air base on the early morning of May 10. Pakistan has vowed to resolutely strike back and launched "Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos."

Noting that China is closely following the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan and is deeply concerned about the escalation, the spokesperson said China strongly urges both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions.

"This will be important for the fundamental interest of both India and Pakistan, and for a stable and peaceful region. This is also what the international community hopes to see," said the spokesperson, adding that China is willing to continue to play a constructive role to this end.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
