News / Nation

Peel-apart film is the latest retro craze

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:36 UTC+8, 2025-05-11       0
Old-school peel-apart film is back - and Gen Z is loving its authenticity and unpredictability.
In an age dominated by AI-enhanced selfies and ultra-clear phone cameras, a throwback photo format is making a surprising comeback – peel-apart film.

Once a throwaway in photography studios, it's now a social media darling - with a price tag to match.

Celebrities like Ju Jingyi and Liu Shishi have posted moody portraits taken with this now-defunct film, triggering a flood of interest across platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin.

The hype has turned what was once a cheap studio test film into a luxury item - at 400 yuan per shot.

Peel-apart film is the latest retro craze

Actress and singer Ju Jingyi's post of her peel-apart film photo shoot set has been liked by more than one million times on her Weibo account.

Unlike instant cameras such as Polaroid, peel-apart film involves pulling apart the photo and negative by hand after the shot. The chemical process that follows creates a vintage texture. The manual element adds a bit of suspense - will it be a masterpiece or a smudged mess?

The suspense of not knowing whether a peel-apart film will be unclear also makes Xiaohongshu's young users to embrace this retro photo format.

The main types that have gone viral include Fujifilm's FP-100C and FP-3000B, both officially discontinued in 2016 and now only available through second-hand markets or old stock. Most of them are expired, which adds to both the risk and the thrill.

Peel-apart film is the latest retro craze

One Xiaohongshu user has a stockple of Fujifilm's FP-100C peel-apart films, which he got for 650 yuan(US$89.8) per box in January, fearing its price just keep getting higher.

With millions of views on social media platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin, peel-apart film has become a visual culture phenomenon.

As demand skyrocketed, the price followed. A single box of ten FP-100C films now goes for up to around 2,000 yuan (US$276.3). Some even try DIY versions, while photo studios scramble to stock the last usable batches.

Peel-apart film is the latest retro craze

Search results of Fujifilm's FP-100c film price ranges from 1,600 to 2,000 yuan on second-hand online market Xianyu.

A new lifeline for photo studios

The trend has also revived a segment of the photography business. In cities like Hangzhou and Chengdu, studios now offer all-inclusive peel-apart photo packages ranging from hair styling to make-up to framing. Some shops are so popular that booking a slot requires days of waiting.

There is a steep learning curve though. Pull too hard or at the wrong angle, and you could lose several frames - an expensive mistake when each one costs hundreds of yuan. And because the film is expired, not every shot comes out clean.

Still, the ritual - choosing an outfit, perfecting your pose, holding your breath as you peel the print - is part of the appeal.

Peel-apart film is the latest retro craze

Disposed peel-apart film covers in a photo studio in Hangzhou.

Peel-apart film is the latest retro craze

Xiaohongshu user cauchyhere shows her peel-apart films shoot with a friend in a Hangzhou photo studio at the price of 389 yuan per photo.

Peel-apart's cousins: CCD and iPhone 5s

This isn't the first time old tech has made a viral return. CCD cameras, known for their dreamy "buttery" aesthetic and grainy tones, have seen a strong second life on resale platforms, with prices reaching more than 1,000 yuan. And then there's the iPhone 5s revival, which saw Gen Z users turning the decade-old phone into a retro photo tool.

Across platforms like Xiaohongshu and Weibo, terms like "vintage vibe," "street shot essential," and "retro aesthetic" tag along with these devices.

Peel-apart film is the latest retro craze

Assorted CCD cameras sold in a second-hand camera market in 2024.

Why the nostalgia?

For a generation raised on filters and front cameras, the imperfections of retro gear offer something rare - authenticity. While smartphones create flawless portraits, vintage tech brings back texture, unpredictability, and a tangible sense of presence.

As one user put it - "A photo that costs 400 yuan better look good - but even when it doesn't, it feels real."

Whether it's peel-apart film, CCD sensors, or ancient iPhones, today's retro craze shows no signs of fading.

In a world of digital perfection, maybe what young people really crave is a bit of analog mystery - and the stories that come with it.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
