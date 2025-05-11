China ready to play constructive role in Pakistan-India ceasefire efforts, says FM

China hopes for and supports an early ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in this regard, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone call with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

As a neighbor of both Pakistan and India, China is concerned about the escalation of their conflict, Wang said, expressing sympathies over the civilian casualties in Pakistan.

Noting that China supports Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity, Wang expressed confidence that Pakistan will respond to the current situation with calm, and make decisions in line with its fundamental and long-term interests.

He emphasized that once a ceasefire is reached, it must be jointly upheld to prevent the recurrence of conflicts, adding that a lasting ceasefire serves the interests of both sides, contributes to regional peace and stability, and meets the common expectations of the international community.

Standing at the forefront of the international fight against terrorism, Pakistan has made important contributions to counterterrorism efforts, said Wang, voicing China's support for Pakistan in maintaining its firm stance against terrorism.

Amid the ongoing tensions, Wang expressed confidence that Pakistan will take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in the country.

On his part, Dar said that Pakistan is willing to achieve a ceasefire with India, and will stay alert and respond to any actions that violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Dar thanked China for its efforts in mediating a ceasefire and ending hostilities, and expressed readiness to maintain close communication with China and the international community.