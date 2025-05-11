Chinese FM urges India, Pakistan to avoid escalating situation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed on Saturday his hope that India and Pakistan will remain calm and restrained, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and avoid escalating the situation.

During a phone conversation with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said China supports and expects India and Pakistan to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire through consultation, which is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and represents the common aspiration of the international community.

China condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam area and opposes all forms of terrorism, he said.

Doval said that the attack in Pahalgam area had caused serious casualties on the Indian side and that India needs to take counter-terrorism actions.

War is not the choice of the Indian side, nor is it in the interests of either side, he said, adding that both India and Pakistan will be committed to a ceasefire and look forward to restoring regional peace and stability at an early date.

Wang said China applauds Doval's statement that war is not the choice of the Indian side.

In a changing and turbulent international environment, peace and stability in Asia are hard-won and deserve to be cherished, he said, adding that India and Pakistan, both bordering on China, are neighbors that cannot be moved away.