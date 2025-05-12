China firmly supports multilateralism, free trade and WTO's greater role: vice premier

China will continue its support for the World Trade Organization (WTO) to work as a stabilizer of global trade and to make greater contributions in addressing global challenges, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said here on Sunday.

During his meeting with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, He said that the multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core, is the cornerstone of international trade and plays an important role in global economic governance.

He urged all parties to resolve differences and disputes through dialogues on an equal footing within the WTO's framework, to jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade, and push for the stable and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains.

China will continue to participate comprehensively and deeply in the reform of the global trade body, safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of developing members, said the Chinese vice premier.

He, the Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, also briefed the WTO chief on the high-level China-US economic and trade meeting held over the weekend in Geneva.

Okonjo-Iweala said that the current global economic and trade growth faces severe challenges, noting that WTO members should work together to defend an open and rule-based multilateral trading system, strengthen dialogue and cooperation on international trade issues, and push for a greater WTO role in facilitating trade liberalization, improving trade efficiency, and achieving global sustainable development.