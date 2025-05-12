﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China firmly supports multilateralism, free trade and WTO's greater role: vice premier

Xinhua
  11:07 UTC+8, 2025-05-12       0
China will continue its support for the WTO to work as a stabilizer of global trade and to make greater contributions in addressing global challenges.
Xinhua
  11:07 UTC+8, 2025-05-12       0

China will continue its support for the World Trade Organization (WTO) to work as a stabilizer of global trade and to make greater contributions in addressing global challenges, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said here on Sunday.

During his meeting with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, He said that the multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core, is the cornerstone of international trade and plays an important role in global economic governance.

He urged all parties to resolve differences and disputes through dialogues on an equal footing within the WTO's framework, to jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade, and push for the stable and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains.

China will continue to participate comprehensively and deeply in the reform of the global trade body, safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of developing members, said the Chinese vice premier.

He, the Chinese lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, also briefed the WTO chief on the high-level China-US economic and trade meeting held over the weekend in Geneva.

Okonjo-Iweala said that the current global economic and trade growth faces severe challenges, noting that WTO members should work together to defend an open and rule-based multilateral trading system, strengthen dialogue and cooperation on international trade issues, and push for a greater WTO role in facilitating trade liberalization, improving trade efficiency, and achieving global sustainable development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     