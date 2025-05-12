5.5-magnitude quake hits China's Xizang, no casualties reported

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Lhaze County in Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region at 5:11am Monday, with no casualties reported, according to local authorities.

The epicenter was monitored at 28.91 degrees north latitude and 87.54 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Local authorities in the county told Xinhua that the quake was strongly felt, waking some residents.

Following the earthquake, the county promptly initiated response measures, with its townships assessing the impact. Fire and rescue teams from the county have been dispatched to the epicenter.