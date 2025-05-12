Young woman documents rise of world's tallest bridge in Guizhou
00:15 UTC+8, 2025-05-12 0
"As someone involved in building transportation infrastructure in Guizhou, I found it truly awe-inspiring - and I'm so proud of it."
00:15 UTC+8, 2025-05-12 0
"As someone involved in building transportation infrastructure in Guizhou, I found it truly awe-inspiring - and I'm so proud of it."
A young woman documenting the rise of the world's tallest bridge in China's Guizhou shared her experience of working on such a monumental project.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports