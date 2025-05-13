China to offer visa-free policy to 5 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean: Xi
14:40 UTC+8, 2025-05-13 0
China has decided to offer a visa-free policy to five countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and will expand the policy to cover more regional countries in due course.
14:40 UTC+8, 2025-05-13 0
China has decided to offer a visa-free policy to five countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and will expand the policy to cover more regional countries in due course, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
Xi made the remarks in a speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports