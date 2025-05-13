Fake suicide post by influencer sparks police probe

A Chinese influencer on Douyin, known as "Shi Xiaonian O" with nearly 1.5 million followers, falsely claimed on social media that she had died by suicide after being blackmailed for 1.3 million yuan (US$180,830), causing widespread attention.

On May 13, Chengdu police confirmed that the 18-year-old woman, surnamed Sun, is alive and well. She admitted to making up the story out of impulse and even posed as a "friend" to comment on the post. Police are investigating her for disrupting public order.

Sun also claimed she had been insulted online and asked for money, but she didn't pay or report it to the police. Police are continuing to look into those claims.

Sun's Douyin account has been closed by Douyin for violating the terms of use.



