﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Fake suicide post by influencer sparks police probe

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  13:06 UTC+8, 2025-05-13       0
Chengdu police announced that an 18-year-old influencer had falsely claimed to have died by suicide following an alleged extortion attempt.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  13:06 UTC+8, 2025-05-13       0

A Chinese influencer on Douyin, known as "Shi Xiaonian O" with nearly 1.5 million followers, falsely claimed on social media that she had died by suicide after being blackmailed for 1.3 million yuan (US$180,830), causing widespread attention.

On May 13, Chengdu police confirmed that the 18-year-old woman, surnamed Sun, is alive and well. She admitted to making up the story out of impulse and even posed as a "friend" to comment on the post. Police are investigating her for disrupting public order.

Sun also claimed she had been insulted online and asked for money, but she didn't pay or report it to the police. Police are continuing to look into those claims.

Sun's Douyin account has been closed by Douyin for violating the terms of use.


Fake suicide post by influencer sparks police probe

Sun's Douyin page is shut down for violating the terms of use.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Chengdu
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     