Dior apologizes for Chinese customer data breach

Dior has apologized for a recent data breach that may have compromised the personal information of some of its Chinese customers.

“We are in the process of notifying customers who have been affected by this incident. The confidentiality and security of our customers' data have always been a top priority for Dior. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused,” the French luxury powerhouse's China operation told the Chinese media outlet Jiemian News on Tuesday.

According to text messages Dior sent to some of its Chinese customers on Monday, it said that it detected unauthorized access attempts to its customer database by an external party on May 7, 2025. The company said it immediately took steps to contain the breach and launched an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. The incident has also been reported to relevant regulatory authorities.

According to Dior, the compromised data may include names, gender, phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses, shopping preferences, and other personal details shared by customers.

The company added that no financial information, such as bank accounts, IBANs, or credit card details, was involved in the breach.

Dior advised customers to remain alert for suspicious calls, messages, or emails, and warned against clicking unknown links or sharing sensitive information like passwords or verification codes.