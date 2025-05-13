﻿
News / Nation

China launches new communication technology test satellite

Xinhua
  10:34 UTC+8, 2025-05-13       0
China sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest Sichuan Province on Tuesday.
China sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest Sichuan Province on Tuesday.

Launched at 2:09 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3C rocket, the satellite has entered its planned orbit successfully, the launch center said.

The satellite will be used mainly to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests.

The launch was the 575th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the center.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
