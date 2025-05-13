"Made in China" attracts global shoppers as favorable policies boost travel rush

As Dean Dubois, a tourist from France, explored the ancient, enchanting shops of Guanqian Street in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, he couldn't resist a shopping spree.

"This is my second time shopping in China, and every time I feel like I can't buy enough," he said, after stuffing his already brimming suitcase with traditional Chinese attire, embroidered scarves, handcrafted teacups, and a brand-new smartphone.

With the rise of "China tours" on social media in recent years, shopping sprees in China are fast becoming a global consumer trend. An increasing number of international tourists are now visiting the country with shopping as a key motivation.

A growing attraction

According to data from the National Immigration Administration (NIA), during this year's May Day holiday, the number of foreign nationals entering and exiting China reached around 1.12 million, marking a 43.1 percent year-on-year increase.

"Make sure to bring an empty suitcase to China!" This tongue-in-cheek travel tip has recently gone viral on overseas social media platforms. A growing number of foreign tourists are embracing the "tourism plus shopping" model.

Some overseas consumers have even formed "shopping groups" that fly to China specifically to stock up on popular items. On social media, one blogger posted a "mutual assistance shopping" invitation, saying: "If you're going to China this week, could you help me buy something? Next time I go, I'll return the favor!"

In Shanghai alone, foreign spending reached 455 million yuan (about 63.2 million US dollars) between April 30 and May 4, marking a staggering year-on-year increase of 211.6 percent.

"Look at this wallet. Every thread is hand-stitched!" South African blogger Sarah excitedly shared with her followers on a video platform, showing off the treasures she picked up during her recent trip to China. She went on to share: "And this is a thermos cup that can automatically brew tea – such an amazing design!"

Foreign tourists' shopping preferences are evolving. Data from China's payment platforms showed that foreign tourists are increasingly drawn to local supermarkets, trendy cultural products and specialty foods.

"Before, I would buy little souvenirs and cheaper T-shirts, but now I want to take home items with cultural significance," said Dubois, noting that his shopping list includes silk products, ceramics, traditional Chinese clothing, and smart products.

The continued relaxation of visa policies has made it easier for "China tours" to turn into shopping tours. Data released by the NIA last month showed that since the implementation of the 240-hour visa-free transit program, the number of foreign arrivals in China had increased by 40.2 percent, with the proportion of visa-free visitors reaching 71.3 percent.

"I can stay longer in China, so of course, shopping is a must-do. And I can explore nearby cities as well," said Italian tourist Giancarlo MariNo.

More tax refunds

China has introduced a series of measures to stimulate shopping, including lowering the threshold for tax refunds from 500 yuan to 200 yuan, raising the cash refund limit to 20,000 yuan, adding more tax refund stores at tourist hubs, and expanding the "buy-and-refund" service nationwide.

Chen Youping, financial director at a shopping mall in Wuxi City, Jiangsu, explained that with a tax refund rate of 11 percent, a foreign tourist purchasing goods of 10,000 yuan could save 900 yuan after deducting a 2 percent handling fee. "This is particularly attractive for consumers purchasing luxuries or high-end electronic products, which could also encourage them to spend more."

"It's like a discount right on the spot," said Marino, who received nearly 1,000 yuan in tax refunds through the "buy-and-refund" service at Nanjing Deji Plaza. "You can do it all on your phone, and it's super convenient! It prompts me to buy more unique products."

Statistics showed that in 2024, the tax refund scale in 10 pilot areas increased by 22 times compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the increased coverage of foreign card POS systems and the continued upgrades in mobile payment services have made transactions smoother. Some regions have offered "tap-and-go" payment options for foreign tourists.

The items in shopping carts also reflect the global appeal of "Made in China." Folding screen phones, drones and smart home devices are consistently capturing attention. "The quality, design, and iteration speed of Chinese products are truly impressive," Dubois said.

Zhang Chunlong, director of the Institute of Social Policy, Jiangsu Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, found that Chinese products are growing more attractive in the global market.

"High quality and cost-effectiveness have led foreign tourists to continue visiting China to buy good products," Zhang said.