Former law enforcement chief of Chongqing arrested for bribery

Lu Kehua, a former senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official in charge of political and legal work in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes, the top procuratorate announced Wednesday.

The case has been handed over to prosecutors for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said.

Lu was formerly the secretary of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs and a member of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the CPC. He was put under investigation in November 2024.