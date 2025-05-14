﻿
News / Nation

China to adjust tariffs on imported US products on Wednesday

Xinhua
  09:31 UTC+8, 2025-05-14       0
China will adjust tariffs on imported US products from 12:01pm Wednesday, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced on Tuesday.
China will adjust tariffs on imported US products from 12:01pm Wednesday, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced on Tuesday.

China will modify accordingly the application of the additional ad valorem rate of duty on articles of the United States set forth in the Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 4 of 2025, by suspending 24 percentage points of that rate for an initial period of 90 days, while retaining the remaining additional ad valorem rate of 10 percent on those articles.

The country will also remove the modified additional ad valorem rates of duty on those articles imposed by the No. 5 and No. 6 announcements issued by the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council on April 9 and 11, respectively.

In last month's aforementioned announcements, China raised the additional tariffs on products imported from the United States to 84 percent and 125 percent, respectively, as countermeasures against the United States' "reciprocal tariffs."

The commission said that the reduction of bilateral tariffs is in line with the expectations of producers and consumers in both countries, and is conducive to the economic and trade exchange between China and the United States, as well as the global economy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
