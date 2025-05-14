Mainland spokesperson slams Lai Ching-te for distorting WWII history

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed Lai Ching-te for distorting World War II history in his recent remarks and attempting to equate the just history of anti-fascism and anti-aggression in World War II with the evil deeds of the Democratic Progressive Party seeking to split the country.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference, denouncing Lai for confusing the people in Taiwan and misleading international public opinion with his false narratives, and secretly promoting his "Taiwan independence" proposition.

Chen said that as the main battlefield in Asia during World War II, China made a huge national sacrifice of 35 million military and civilian casualties, and achieved victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Taiwan's return to China is an important part of the victory of World War II and the post-war international order, he noted.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's recovery, Chen said.

Eighty years ago, China was able to defeat Japanese invaders and bring Taiwan back into its territory. Today, the prosperous Chinese nation is even less likely to allow Taiwan to split from China, he said, adding that there will be no good ending for those who engage in "Taiwan independence" separatism.

No matter how Lai distorts history, he cannot change the fact that Taiwan is a part of China, nor can he change the historical trend of the inevitable reunification of the motherland, Chen said.

He called on Taiwan compatriots to recognize the serious harm caused by Lai's authorities in promoting "Taiwan independence" separatism, and to advance national rejuvenation and reunification of the motherland together with compatriots on the mainland.