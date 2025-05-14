Meet the 'chicken commander' and China's new rural generation

From flying drones to selling fruit online, young Chinese are redefining rural life. These "new farmers" mix technology and creativity to transform and revive their hometowns.

How long would it take you to feed 10,000 chickens? For one Gen Z farmer in China, just 30 minutes – thanks to a homemade monorail-style feeding system that's gone viral online. Now known as the "chicken commander," he's just one of a growing group of young people reshaping rural China.

Across China, more and more college graduates and former city dwellers are heading back to the countryside. Some operate drones. Others run livestreams. Many juggle multiple roles, from tech support to social work. But together, they're giving old-school farming a seriously modern makeover. In a remote village in Shandong Province, Jiang Lihong has become a local legend. He fixes TVs and installs outlets. He helps elderly residents figure out their smartphones, teaches them how to use social media, and drives them to hospital when needed. He documents his rural life on social media.

"He's like our village's superhero," said one resident. "He knows everything." And while his jobs may sound simple, he treats them with full respect – because they matter to the people who live there. Official data from Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs shows over 15 million people are now part of China's return-to-village movement, driven by both tech innovation and policy support. Coastal factories are increasingly run by robot – 470 per 10,000 workers, according to the ministry. But in the countryside, opportunity is blooming. In provinces such as Gansu and Sichuan, young farmers are using big data and the Internet of Things to monitor crops and boost yields. Some, like Wang Lingli, manage over 7,000 acres with drones and sensors, according to People's Daily.

In Gansu, Chen Bonian uses IoT technology to monitor wheat cultivation and has developed high-value noodles and cereal products, helping 120 local households increase their annual income by 40,000 yuan (US$5,552) on average.

Even livestreaming is becoming an agricultural tool. Influencers like Ran Keqi and her husband "Radish Bro" showcase rural life through short videos: climbing trees, catching fish, cooking by the lake. Their cooperative sold 200,000 units of iced candied plums in a single month. Behind the views are real numbers and real change.