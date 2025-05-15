China halts unreliable entity list, export control measures on certain US firms

China on Wednesday suspended its unreliable entity list and export control measures on multiple US entities, the Ministry of Commerce has said.

When answering media inquiries, a ministry spokesperson said that a measure which added 11 US firms to China's unreliable entity list, which was announced on April 4, has been suspended for 90 days.

An April 9 measure that added six US firms to China's unreliable entity list has also been paused, the spokesperson said, adding that domestic enterprises are now permitted to apply to conduct transactions with these entities.

China has also suspended export control measures that added 28 US entities to its export control list in announcements on April 4 and April 9 for 90 days, the spokesperson said.

If export operators need to export dual-use items to the aforementioned 28 entities, they should apply to the ministry in accordance with relevant regulations.