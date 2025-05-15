China Coast Guard rescues 8 foreign fishermen in East China Sea

The China Coast Guard (CCG) said on Thursday it had rescued eight foreign fishermen from a distressed vessel in the East China Sea.

The CCG successfully carried out a rescue operation on Tuesday after receiving an emergency alert about the Republic of Korea fishing vessel "887 EOJIN," which was taking on water due to hull damage and facing imminent danger, it said.

The fishing vessel had been operating at sea for 20 days before the incident, according to the CCG.

On Wednesday, the fishermen were handed over to a Republic of Korea coast guard vessel in the same area, it added.