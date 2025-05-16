2 Chinese doctors stripped of licenses in high-profile misconduct and fraud scandal

A surgeon at a top Beijing hospital has been banned from practicing medicine after a scandal involving an affair with a trainee, surgical misconduct, and academic fraud triggered a nationwide probe.

The doctor surnamed Xiao, 38, formerly a deputy chief physician in the thoracic surgery department at China-Japan Friendship Hospital, was stripped of his medical license, expelled from the Communist Party, and barred from working in any healthcare-related field for at least five years, according to a statement issued late Thursday by the National Health Commission.

The investigation was launched in April after Xiao's wife published an open letter online, accusing him of multiple extramarital affairs – including one with a trainee doctor surnamed Dong – and alleging he once walked out mid-surgery after a dispute with a nurse. The post quickly went viral, sparking public outrage and prompting the NHC to open an inquiry.

According to the official findings, Xiao, as the lead surgeon, halted an operation in July 2024, following a dispute with a nurse, walked out of the operating room while the patient was still under anesthesia, and removed his surgical assistant from the procedure.

Investigators concluded that Xiao had "placed personal emotions above patient safety" and failed to uphold the professional responsibilities required of a physician. His actions were described by the NHC as a "severe violation of medical ethics" that had caused an "extremely negative social impact."

Another individual involved in the case, a trainee doctor surnamed Dong, was found to have falsified academic records and plagiarized her doctoral thesis – leading to the annulment of her diploma, degree and medical qualifications, according to the statement.

Dong, 28, was assigned to China-Japan Friendship Hospital in 2023 for standardized residency training at the time of the affair. Once regarded as an elite academic, Dong's credentials were found to be fraudulent.

The investigation revealed that she gained admission to the Peking Union Medical College (PUMC) through the "4+4" MD pilot program in 2019 by submitting forged transcripts for four prerequisite medical courses.

The program, approved by the Ministry of Education, requires applicants to be a graduate of a top-50 global university and they should have completed at least 66 medical prerequisite credits.

Dong had graduated with a degree in economics from Barnard College in New York, affiliated with Columbia University.

Her 2023 doctoral thesis was found to contain over 20 percent textual overlap with another student's work from the same year, constituting academic plagiarism. Additional scrutiny uncovered three instances of improper authorship and one case of duplicate publication among her academic papers.

As a result, PUMC revoked Dong's degree and diploma, while the Beijing Municipal Health Commission annulled her medical qualification and practice license.

China-Japan Friendship Hospital was ordered to make rectifications, received an official warning, and was fined.

The hospital was also ordered to rectify internal management.

Meanwhile, the PUMC "4+4" program is undergoing a comprehensive review, with officials pledging reforms in admissions, clinical supervision, and ethics education.

The NHC noted that the investigation is ongoing, with further scrutiny of all individuals and departments involved still under way. It also announced a nationwide campaign aimed at improving medical ethics and ensuring patient safety.

"Medical professionals must always put patients first," the NHC emphasized in its statement.