﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China clinches two titles at 2025 badminton Thailand Open

Xinhua
  22:21 UTC+8, 2025-05-18       0
China claimed titles in the women's singles and mixed doubles at the 2025 Thailand Open on Sunday, while Malaysian shuttlers swept both the men's and women's doubles events.
Xinhua
  22:21 UTC+8, 2025-05-18       0

China claimed titles in the women's singles and mixed doubles at the 2025 Thailand Open on Sunday, while Malaysian shuttlers swept both the men's and women's doubles events.

In the women's singles final, Chen Yufei of China won the gold medal with a convincing straight-set victory over Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong, 21-16, 21-12, in just 48 minutes.

China clinches two titles at 2025 badminton Thailand Open
Xinhua

China's Chen Yufei wins the women's singles gold medal at 2025 badminton Thailand Open.

Chen said after the match that although the week wasn't particularly challenging overall, each round presented unique difficulties – including the final, where she still made some unforced errors. She noted that her physical condition has improved since returning to the court, but she is still working to regain the speed and aggression she had previously.

"My priority now is to improve my ranking to make sure that I have a good draw at each tournament, but I will also balance that with my physical condition to avoid injury," said Chen, who ranks No. 8 in the latest world rankings.

In the mixed doubles final, Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping defeated teammates Gao Jiaxuan and Wu Mengying 24-22, 21-16. The first set was tightly contested, but the experienced pair of Feng and Huang prevailed under pressure and went on to close out the match in the second set. After the match, Huang praised their younger teammates for their strong performance.

China clinches two titles at 2025 badminton Thailand Open
Xinhua

China's Feng Yanzhe (right) and Huang Dongping win the mixed doubles final gold medal at 2025 badminton Thailand Open.

"They created immense difficulties for us during the match. They tried their best to challenge us, like how we used to do against top players when we were young," said Huang.

Malaysia delivered a strong showing in the doubles events. In the women's doubles final, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan overcame South Korea's Jeong Na-eun and Lee Yeon-woo 21-16, 21-17. In the men's doubles final, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik edged Denmark's William Kryger Boe and Christian Faust Kjaer in a hard-fought match, 20-22, 21-17, 21-12.

In the men's singles final, Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn thrilled the home crowd with a three-set victory over Denmark's Anders Antonsen.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Jiang Xinhua
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     