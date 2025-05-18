2 dead, 1 missing after rain-triggered landslide in south China

Two people were killed and one remains missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall hit a village in south China's Guangdong Province early Sunday, according to local authorities.

The landslide occurred around 7 am in Pingtougang Village, located in the city of Gaozhou, trapping seven people, according to Gaozhou's emergency management bureau.

Six people were rescued, but two of them died later despite emergency treatment. The other four have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing for the missing person.