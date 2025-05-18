﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China sees satellite navigation industry output growth in 2024

Xinhua
  21:41 UTC+8, 2025-05-18       0
The total output value of China's satellite navigation and positioning service industry reached 575.8 billion yuan (US$79.9 billion) in 2024, up 7.39 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  21:41 UTC+8, 2025-05-18       0

The total output value of China's satellite navigation and positioning service industry reached 575.8 billion yuan (US$79.9 billion) in 2024, up 7.39 percent year on year, according to a white paper published Sunday.

This year's white paper on the development of China's satellite navigation and positioning service industry noted that by the end of 2024 the cumulative number of satellite navigation patent applications in China had exceeded 129,000 and approximately 288 million mobile phones in the country were equipped with positioning capabilities enabled by the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS).

In 2024, the core output value of chips, algorithms and terminal devices, directly related to China's satellite navigation and location-based service industry, went up to 169.9 billion yuan, said Yu Xiancheng, president of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and Location Based Services (LBS) Association of China (GLAC).

The BDS has achieved high-precision lane-level navigation, covering more than 99 percent of urban and rural roads across the country. It provides over 1 trillion location services daily and supports a total daily navigation mileage of over 4 billion kilometers.

Additionally, the BDS empowers road tests for intelligent connected vehicles and ensures the application of intelligent assisted driving in more than 50 cities nationwide.

"The BDS not only meets domestic demands, but also enables people all over the world to enjoy high-quality public navigation services from China," said Li Donghang, head of the GLAC Beidou-Space Time Technology Research Institute. The BDS products and services have been exported to over 140 countries and regions.

As a core supplier of global satellite navigation systems recognized by the United Nations, the BDS has been fully integrated into the standards of 11 international organizations, including civil aviation, maritime affairs and mobile communications.

More than 30 African countries, including Nigeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, and Djibouti, have established BeiDou Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS), providing high-precision positioning services for local water conservancy, transportation, agriculture, and meteorological monitoring.

In South America, the Chancay Port in Peru is the first smart port to apply the "5G + BeiDou high-precision positioning + AI" technology.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Jiang Xinhua
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     