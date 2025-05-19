British expert: China's private economy breakthrough presents a new pattern for global development

Chinese authorities have pledged to introduce measures to implement the country's groundbreaking Private Sector Promotion Law, which takes effect on May 20. Chris Brown, director of UK-China Business Environment Programme of British Standards Institution, has been observing the development of the Chinese private economy. And during an exclusive interview with China News Network, he noted that emerging Chinese private enterprises surprise the world within years at a much lower cost.

In Brown’s view, it's really important for the private sector and public sector to match what they have to compensate for each other's strengths and weaknesses, and work together to form a kind of unique alliance to lead the technological development in China.