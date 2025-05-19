China-US tariff cut good for bilateral trade growth, global recovery: spokesperson

The significant reduction of tariffs between China and the United States is beneficial for trade growth between the two countries and global economic recovery, an official with the National Bureau of Statistics said at a press conference on Monday.

The current international environment remains complex and severe, with a rise in unilateralism and protectionism, which poses serious challenges to the international economic and trade order and constrains global economic growth, NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui said.

However, the trend of international cooperation for win-win outcomes will not change, Fu noted, adding that China's commitment to expanding its opening up will remain steadfast.

The country's diversification of foreign trade is being steadily advanced, and the policies aimed at promoting foreign trade development are yielding continuous results, which will continue to support the steady growth of foreign trade, Fu added.